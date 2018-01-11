Bandits raid tomb of Hampshire girl

…carts off with jewellery and cash

THE family of a six-year-old girl who died after a prolonged illness in May 2017, was shocked to find her tomb vandalised and jewellery and cash stolen on Sunday-last some seven months later.

The discovery was made when the family visited the tomb of Lacy Jagroop Mohanlall called “Sarah” at Hampshire Village Corentyne.

Bharat Jagroop called “Blackie”, 45, the father of the deceased said during the Christmas holidays the family visited the site and as is customary took her favourite toys and candies and everything was intact. He explained that the final touches to the tomb was scheduled for Friday but upon arrival to complete the job the family was shocked to find the resting place of their “angel” vandalized.

“Last Sunday I decide I gon finish the last part of the tiling and everybody went, the shock we get was hard to see the whole tomb bruk up. My wife fainted; she couldn’t bear to see what happened”.

He said he left to inform the police and after they checked the casket the body was intact but the jewellery and the money she was buried with was missing. “It’s really hurtful to see after so long she buried, somebody would do something like this. I feel sad about this whole thing, it made us all feel sick.”

The family explained that from birth Lacy Jagroop Mohanlall called “Sarah” was diagnosed with a disability and a brain tumor but lived a life full of energy and happiness until her last moment. The mother Parhbattie Sahadat called “Sita”, said losing her young child was very difficult and to know she was laid to rest and then had her resting place disturbed is alarming. Mr.Jagroop, said the entire incident has left the family mourning all over again and is also calling on the Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC), to clear the overgrown bushes around the cemetery. Police were notified of the incident and have since launched an investigation.