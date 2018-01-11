228 cases before Demerara Assizes

THE Demerara Criminal Assizes at the Georgetown High Court opened on Tuesday with a parade hosted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in which was Justice James Bovell-Drakes inspected the ranks in the company of his colleague judges.

The parade, held in front of the Georgetown High Court, was punctuated with much pomp and ceremony. It was also witnessed by Chief Justice Roxane George.

Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, Justice Navindra Singh and Justice James Bovell-Drakes will be presiding over the criminal sessions.

Justice Bovell-Drakes will preside over 44 criminal matters; Justice Navindra Singh will take on 42 criminal cases; while Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall will sit in the Sexual Offences Court where she will hear 142 rape cases.