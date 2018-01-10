Radio Aishalton to go on air soon

Preparatory works are underway at the Deep South Rupununi village of Aishalton on a new radio station which is expected to be commissioned within the next three weeks.

Reports from Aishalton are that the station has been undergoing testing since December last year and residents have welcomed the initiative.

In August 2017 , Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo noted on a radio programme on the National Communications Network(NCN) 102.5 FM, Voice of Guyana, that additional radio stations were expected to be set-up at several Hinterland communities , including Aishalton.

The government has commissioned several radio stations since assuming office in May 2015. These include Radio Mabaruma , Radio Lethem , Radio Bartica and Radio Mahdia.

In the 2018 national budget , funds have been set aside for the establishment of a radio station at Moruca in the North West District.

The aim of the government’s community radio stations project is to link the indigenous communities through communication.