Korner Kick manager was murdered

Police Divisional Commander , Marlon Chapman, on Wednesday afternoon told the Guyana Chronicle that the post-mortem(PM) examination conducted on the body of the late Tevin Parris indicates that the man’s death was not consistent with suicide.

The body of the 21 year-old manager of the popular Korner Kick bar was found in his home with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday morning. Following the discovery of the man’s body , relatives maintained that the young man was murdered.

Chapman said the police are treating Parris’ death as a homicide and investigations into the matter are ongoing.