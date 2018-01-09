Two remanded for Brazilian gold miner’s murder

TWO men were on Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of Brazilian gold miner Nandinho De Costa Souza, who was found with his throat slit in his Fish Creek, Cuyuni River camp on February 9, 2016.

Phillip Williams, 25, of Goshen, Essequibo River, and Fidel Williams, 22, of Rock View, Essequibo River, were charged with murder when they appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Bartica Magistrates Court.

They were both remanded until January 10, 2018 (today) and the case will now be called before District Magistrate Crystal Lambert. The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Nandinho De Costa Sousa, called “Vandam” of Boa Vista, Brazil, was found with his throat slit in his mining camp.

The corpse was found next to a sluice box, and a quantity of gold was missing. The victim, who reportedly owned two land dredges, was reportedly last seen washing down the sluice box with one of the men suspected of killing him.

Police had previously issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Fedal Williams of Rock View, Essequibo River, in relation to De Costa Sousa’s murder.