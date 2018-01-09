Mayor wants Stabroek clock ringing by Independence

GEORGETOWN Mayor Patricia Chase-Greens wants the historic Stabroek Market clock to be back in operation by May 26 (Independence Day), even if this means approaching the government for assistance to have it done.

In October 2016, the United States Embassy had approved US$41,000 (G$8.2M) for the rehabilitation of the clock, and Councillor Junior Garrett at Monday’s statutory meeting questioned just what became of that money.

Town Clerk Royston King responded that the sum is with the Treasurer’s Department in the ‘general rates’ account. However, he said advice was provided by the City Engineer that the area housing the clock should be repaired first before the clock. Otherwise, “once the clock chimes, it might fall out of place.”

King said the Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), along with Chung’s Global, were asked to provide estimates. BACIF provided a $34M estimate, while the other firm said it can do the repairs for $24M. Councillor Bishram Kuppen offered that as was his position in the past, he still believes that the council should seek government’s help in getting the project done because the clock is a national symbol.

Furthermore, he noted that the municipality cannot afford to spend that much money behind the repairs at this time. But the Town Clerk insisted that the council must continue to fend for itself and not seek to approach central government every time it faces hardship. He said the municipality did try to find outside funding but was unsuccessful and hence decided to look at doing it with council’s resources.

“We do not have a credit card with government,” King said, adding that it is council’s responsibility to organise funds. Government continuing to bail out the municipality results in the dilution of its authority and autonomy, King maintained. But Chase-Green begged to differ, reasoning that with no new or increased revenue coming into the council, nothing is wrong with asking for help. Although the clock project was tendered out twice in the past, Chase-Green said she prefers that it goes out to tender again. She challenged King to prove that the council can fix the clock independently at the next meeting of the Markets and Public Health Committee this month.

Otherwise, she said Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran, who expressed his willingness to approach government for help, will be furnished with all documentation to do so. Meanwhile, the US Embassy had approved rehabilitation of the clock through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. The money was given at a time when Guyana was about to celebrate 50 years of Independence, as well as 50 years of diplomatic relations with the US.

Chase-Green had said that City Hall intends to use the clock as a tourist attraction. “The alarm of the clock will be heard once again throughout the area, and Guyanese will be able to experience what it was like when the clock was active in the past,” she had said. Chase-Green recalled that the Stabroek Market and the clock were constructed between 1880 and 1881, and remains one of the oldest structures still in use in the country.

The market covers an area of about 80,000 square feet and houses a wide variety of items for sale. The market and the prominent clock tower are reminiscent of the Victorian era of Great Britain.