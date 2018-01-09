Bishop charged with rape

BISHOP Joseph Persaud was on Tuesday charged and released on $350,000 bail for allegedly raping one of his female church members at his Diamond, East Bank Demerara, home.

Persaud, 32 appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and the matter was held in camera after which it was adjourned until January 18.

According to reports, the 22-year-old victim had once shared a relationship with Persaud but ended it after his wife found out. It is alleged that even after the relationship was halted, Persaud who is the bishop of a church in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, kept calling the woman’s phone and stalked her.

It is further reported that Persaud during the month of October 2017, invited the woman to his home for ‘counselling’ where he allegedly raped her.

Reports are too, that while Persaud was arrested and placed in custody at the Diamond Police Station he called the victim’s phone to persuade her to drop the charge.

The telephone recording was released by HGPTV Nightly News and the Bishop could be heard telling the victim “Would you come to the station and drop this matter? I let go of you… There is no more me and you anymore.” “You can go your way for free. I’ll make a paper with the JP today; I will no longer call you or look in your direction…not a text or a message to you.”

He pleaded with the victim to drop the charge since it was damaging his reputation.