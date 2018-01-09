Accused of $5M car swindle

A 30-year-old auto sales dealer was on Monday charged for swindling a $5M-vehicle from its owner who had left it in his care to be sold.

Komal Maraj of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied the fraudulent conversion charge when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Maraj, between December 20, 2017 and December 22, 2017, at Thomas Street, Kitty, was solely entrusted by Krishandat Ramadeen with a Toyota Tacoma valued $5M, to keep until he found a purchaser. Maraj is accused of fraudulently converting same to his own use and benefit.

Magistrate Latchman released Maraj on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until January 29.