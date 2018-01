A fire , which is suspected of being electrical in origin , has left two persons homeless at Durban Street , Lodge.

Lennox Smith and his son resided at the house at Lot 74 Durban Street which was gutted around 0830hrs on Monday morning. An unoccupied building next door to Smith’s lot was also damaged by the inferno.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze.