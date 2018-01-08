Taxi driver busted with 13,800 grams of ganja

A 23-YEAR-OLD Berbice hire-car driver is expected to face legal actions today after being busted with a large quantity of ganja on Saturday.

The hire car driver, a resident of Burn Bush Dam, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested at Weldaad Back Street, WCB, on Saturday after the vehicle he was driving was found with 13,800 grams of compressed cannabis.

In a press statement, the Guyana Police Force disclosed that a party of police, commanded by an assistant superintendent, was conducting a routine stop and search operation in the vicinity of the Weldaad Police Station when, about 17:30hrs, they observed the hire car.

The car was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road, but upon seeing the law enforcers, it veered north into the Weldaad Back Street.

The vehicle was immediately pursued and detained. It was while searching the hire-car the police found 17 taped parcels containing the illegal substances.

According to the police, the suspected trafficker is cooperating with investigators and is expected to appear in court today, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Saturday’s drug bust comes days after a four-day operation ended with 10 persons–among them Colombians and Venezuelans–being detained for allegedly trafficking narcotics.

The items seized included in excess of 11 kilogrammes of cocaine, three speed boats with engines, a Toyota Axio motor car, 15 mobile phones and a quantity of foreign and local currency. The currency includes US$87,134, Bs.F$1,081,605, COL$201,000, REAL$7,362 and GUY$82,820.

During the operation, the anti-narcotic agencies raided a residence at 288, Barrow Avenue Republic Park, East Bank Demerara; a residence in the Pomeroon River and a camp located a short distance north east of the Moruca River mouth, near the Atlantic Ocean.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participated in that operation.

The bust comes on the heels of disclosures that a sum of G$285, 205, 817 worth of cocaine as well as G$11.7B worth of marijuana was seized by the authorities in 2017. Sources close to NANA revealed that for the same period, heroin valued at G$4, 806, 000 was also confiscated.