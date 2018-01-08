Rapidly expanding Doolies Bakery rebranded

AFTER four years in the market providing ‘delicious memories in every bite’, Doolies Bakery on Friday rebranded under the new name “Demerara Bakery”.

With aims of becoming a major player in the bakery industry, Demerara Bakery General Manager, Kenneth Scrubb said customers can still expect high quality products from the company.

“The unveiling of the new brand signals Demerara Bakery’s commitment to becoming a major player in the industry,” Scrubb said.

The general manager also pointed out that with the rebranding of the bakery, the company plans to charter a new path while sticking to old core values which aims to please its customers.

“Our fleet of sales truck would continue to deliver freshly baked products daily across Guyana. We anticipate that more trucks would be added in the near future, as the demand for our products has been increasing,” Scrubb said.

He stressed that the bakery will continue to pursue international certification and modernise its operations over the next year, as well as bolster partnership with retailers across the country.

Demerara Bakery is a Guyanese-owned business which operates from Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and has a staff of more than 80.

The company opened its doors in May 2014 and has been providing quality breads, cakes, as well as a variety of delicious pastries such as coconuts buns, pine slice and croissants to an expanding consumer base.