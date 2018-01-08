Bad examples

A police organisation is a service institution charged with the security and welfare of the State. Because of its particular function and peculiar modus operandi, its entire operational plateau is built on, and supported by, a very strict code of conduct which is intended to be uncompromising in its application to all those who are within its ranks. This means that any level of rank can face disciplinary proceedings for any transgression.

The Guyana Police is once again in the news. And it is very disappointing that this has now become an almost daily expectation, especially since it is about an institution that is defined not only by discipline, but especially by its leadership – its two pivotal operational support bases.

We refer to the report carried in the media, about the recent incident of a senior police officer, who heads what can be described as the Force’s combat crime unit; arrested and detained, after allegedly found in possession of multiple cases of whisky, suspected to be smuggled. The last update is that the matter has been sent for legal advice.

Preceding this was another news print about vehicles that have been impounded in police station compounds, being stripped of their parts. This, clearly, an illegal act, is further reported to be carried out by ranks who remove the said parts for personal use. Even some senior ranks are said to be part of this illegality. In technological terms, this is called cannibalisation – removing the parts of a motor vehicle etcetera, for example, for use on another.

There was yet another news item surrounding the head of the Narcotics Division and the disappearance of a quantity of cocaine under his supervision. The last that has been heard of the matter is that the officer has been re-assigned pending investigations.

Beginning with the stripping-of-vehicles-report, such an act is not expected to occur within the precincts of a police station. One will agree that goods or articles detained as part of an investigative process should be assured of safe keeping, before it is returned to their lawful owners. If there is a forfeiture order then the relevant authority can dispose, as seen fit. But are the personnel responsible, ever investigated and disciplined?

Mostly, it is always junior ranks who are found to be involved in actions, such as the station compound incident; but what about senior officers alleged to be part of such serious illegalities? Are they not subjected to the same disciplinary code as their junior colleagues? Though we are aware that certain categories of ranks have different procedural applications in such matters – there is public perception that their seniority often saves them from serious disciplinary action than the junior ranks, who are many times over dismissed from the Force.

Nowadays, there are senior officers being reported in the news for serious acts of criminality. This is not positive for force leadership morale; and even public perception of and confidence, their institutional protectors.

No police force can hope to develop that seminal input of integrity in its professional functions, if there are senior ranks who are themselves lawbreakers. We note the very prompt and condign line that is being taken against junior policemen by the current acting Commissioner of Police. These are commendable.

But, it is emphasised that since senior officers are in the leadership positions of any police organisation, including the Guyana Police Force, it is paramount that they understand their positions as role models for those under their command. For that matter, senior officers in any service institution do influence in many ways the organisational growth and development ethic of their young ranks.

Their every conduct is often noted and emulated by many of their ranks who, as they rise, often refer to certain officers that would have influenced their understanding of policing and discipline etcetera.

We are not here as judge and jury, as we believe in the sacred process of due course; however, we are of the sternest opinion that for any senior officer to knowingly be part of any such misconduct, such as the ones reported in the print media, betrays that code of discipline, and young ranks in the process, because of the bad leadership example established.

It is counter-productive that at a time when efforts are being made to move the Guyana Police Force to a new level of professionalism; where public trust once again becomes paramount in efforts at combatting and preventing all forms of serious criminalities, among other enhancement measures, that these grave acts of misconduct surrounding senior officers are occurring. It is also embarrassing to a government that deserves better and positive returns in its efforts for an enhanced crime fighting organisation.

We hope that this latest matter, as well as the others, involving senior ranks, is thoroughly investigated; and should any senior(s) found to be culpable, that they be brought before the courts for condign judicial action.