More than a personal triumph

‘The Mandela-Graça Machel Innovation Award is not just for me’ – Jubilanté Cutting

By Gibron Rahim

“YOUNG people should be at the forefront of global change and innovation.”

The above words, uttered by Kofi Annan, highlight the key role that young people can play in building a better world. Much can be said about providing young minds with the opportunities to make a difference. At the same time, much can also be said about young persons who create these opportunities for themselves and for those around them. Jubilanté Cutting is one of these young people.

Jubilanté is president of the Guyana Animation Network (GAN), a network she established in 2016 to actively support Guyanese and other Caribbean nationals who pursue careers or are interested in the areas of animation, information and communications technologies (ICTs) and new media and creative industries.

For this activism, Jubilanté was the recent recipient of the 2017 Nelson Mandela – Graça Machel Innovation Award in the Youth Activist category.

Speaking to the Pepperpot Magazine, Jubilanté noted that the launch of GAN marked the beginning of the journey she has been on ever since. She explained that GAN was formed based on the belief that there are many international creative opportunities that local Guyanese can tap into. “My heart’s desire is and was to bridge that gap,” she said. Starting in August of last year, the goal grew to include taking GAN to an international scale as a non-profit organisation geared toward helping primarily young people to develop creative digital and artistic skills that they can use to portray Guyana and cultural elements unique to Guyana, while at the same time being able to network globally.

Last August was also personally significant to Jubilanté since, she explained, she became aware of her calling. Through her work with GAN and other entities, she said that she will be able to fulfil her purpose as an ambassador of the kingdom of God, allowing these endeavours to prosper. She recalled that she had to leave her “8 to 4” job to devote her time to pursuing the global opportunities that were available in relation to GAN. Though it was a challenge, it was one that she does not regret.

The Nelson Mandela – Graça Machel Innovation Awards are annually presented in four categories to individuals and organisations who have had a profound role in creating positive social change. Jubilanté was anonymously nominated in the Youth Activist category while GAN was nominated in two other categories.

Among the persons shortlisted for the category this year, Jubilanté was the only person from the Caribbean and, indeed, the Western Hemisphere to be nominated. She was also the first Guyanese to ever be nominated for the award. She recalled receiving the notification email about a few days after the nominations were publicly revealed. Then, just a few days after that, she was notified via email that she would be the recipient of the award. She told the Pepperpot Magazine that she felt an array of emotions on receiving the news.

OPPORTUNE TIME

The award came at an opportune time when she needed the extra motivation. “The award has been an inspiration, not only to myself but to all of our team members; our members in general; our community” Jubilanté noted. She and the other awardees had to wait a few days until the public announcement of the winners was made.

She explained that she was grateful for the time between the notification and the announcement since she did not know how she would have responded to the shock of the news.

Winning the award is significant to Jubilanté on numerous levels. In the first instance, it is an honour to be the recipient of an award that aims to further the legacy of the late Nelson Mandela and his wife Graça Machel. She also explained that she has always been someone who has been passionate about youth development and seeing young people being able to access opportunities. Some of this inspiration came from the opening quote that was uttered by former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan. “He stressed on the fact that if they’re empowered, they can be key agents for development and peace,” she said.

NOT FOR ME

The award is not just for the benefit or glory of one person as Jubilanté pointed out. “Winning this award was not for me,” Jubilanté said. She called attention back to the Guyana Animation Network and its aim of providing opportunities. The award she said is for those who have benefitted from the opportunities that GAN provides and GAN’s supporters. “In my heart, the award really goes towards continuing the cause and making more things available,” she made clear. The monetary prize from the award will go toward making more resources available, offsetting the expenses of others and allow GAN to be more independently financed in general. She has already begun to invest in social media marketing.

There are more than a few persons that Jubilanté is thankful to for helping her along the way. Principal among them is God who she said has been the strength and the joy of her life throughout her entire journey. Her family has also been of major support to her, especially her mother. She is truly thankful for her mother’s prayers. She recalled being in constant contact with her and receiving encouragement even as she has travelled far from home. Her church has also been supportive. She has received well wishes, encouragement and prayers from senior Pastor Massiah and members of the congregation.

The CARICOM Secretariat, Jubilanté said, has always been extremely supportive. She noted that Deputy Programme Manager of ICT for Development (ICT4D), Ms. Jennifer Britton; CARICOM Deputy Programme Manager of Culture, Riane de Haas-Bledoeg and the communications department have all been particularly helpful. Not to be forgotten either are the members of GAN and Jubilanté’s team. “I thank God for them and I thank God that receiving the award has in some way inspired them so that they know that our work is not in vain,” she said.

The award is certainly just the beginning for Jubilanté and GAN. Her next personal goal is to raise funds for law school. While she was initially hesitant to affirm the goal of attending law school and is still consulting with God about taking that path, she said that she has it firmly in mind as her next immediate goal. She noted that she is looking into investing so that she can raise the funding she needs.

In terms of GAN, the first goal for this year is to hold their summer camp. GAN is aiming to raise enough funding to bring in their guest trainer from the United States, as well as to cover his accommodation and other needs. This trainer is experienced in teaching both children and adults the basics of comic book character design. The summer camp is just one of multiple events that GAN will be undertaking this year.

Jubilanté noted that GAN is also looking to be compliant with the legal framework as a whole. “Now that we are growing we just want to ensure that we have that knowledge of how to move the organisation forward, how we can build and really grow as an entity” she explained. These are only a few of the plans that GAN has in store for the future.

Jubilanté described the experience of travelling to Fiji and receiving the award as phenomenal. She explained that Fiji is a beautiful country with friendly people and reminded her quite a bit of Guyana. The award ceremony was held during International Civil Society Week with attendees numbering around 1, 300. She was able to connect with Trinidadians and Jamaicans while there.

To cap it all off, the award was presented to her by Kofi Annan himself, who first inspired her all those years ago.

Her experience shows us how Guyana’s young people can independently and collaboratively create a better future with the right tools and motivation. “My aim is always to put Guyana’s name out there for good.”