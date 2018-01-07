Miners killed by falling tree

THE bodies of two miners were recovered in the Amatuk Backdam, Potaro River, Region Eight, on Friday after they were crushed by a falling tree, police have confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 15: 30 hrs. The men were only identified as Kadesh Ganesh, 40, and his co-worker, Sydney Hernandez, 25, called ‘Dougla’.

Reports indicate that both men were in the process of washing down when a nearby tree fell and pinned both of them, killing them instantly.

Ganesh’s head was crushed and almost severed. The bodies of the men are at the Mahdia District Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.