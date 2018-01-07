Making a difference in the delivery room

The impressive standard of midwives at the Linden Hospital Complex

IT WAS 06:00 hrs on December 6 when I was told my cervix was about five centimetres dilated. It then hit me that I was actually in labour with my second child. Everything seemed to be moving twice as fast; there was hardly any time to think, as I was trying to bear the intense pain of the contractions. Knowing that I have very little pain tolerance I became a little uncooperative with the midwife even as she was trying to do her job.

As any mother would attest to, while in labour, the last thing you would want is for someone to touch you, much less in a way that would add to the pain you are already feeling. I had often heard rumours of nurses being hostile to you at this time, especially when you are not cooperating, but I am now convinced that no woman in labour wants to be intentionally uncooperative, but the pain, something very hard to describe, is one that allows you to do things out of the ordinary.

I had my first son at a private hospital where one of the country’s most experienced gynaecologists delivered me, and so I was naturally scared of what my experience might have been at a public hospital given the many stories of hostility and inexperience that were related to me. I, however, prayed earnestly for a safe delivery and a patient and loving midwife who would see me through. The answer to my prayers was midwife Simone David-Bowen, a senior midwife attached to the Linden Hospital Complex.

Her shift started about half hour after I arrived at the hospital and the midwife who initially handled me was older and seemed more mature than Simone and naturally, I became a bit fearful.

In about 10 minutes all my fears went away. Midwife David- Bowen did her job with the highest of professionalism. She was caring and, most of all, patient. Though I gave her a hard time once in a while, her deportment never changed. She gave me little tips as to how to handle the pain and when I told her I cannot endure any longer and felt like I was too weak to go on, she strengthened me with encouraging words. She was like a mother to a lost little girl. “If you could have done it for your first son, you can do it again,” she kept telling me over and over. This young midwife was indeed a midwife with a difference and my son was born less than two hours later in her care; free of any complications.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Simone related to me that she has only been a midwife for five years after pursuing the midwifery programme in 2011. At the time, she was already a registered nurse. It was in high school that she decided she wanted to join the medical field. “I grew up with my grandmother who was a staff nurse midwife and she always talked about her job when we were at the dinner table or when we were hanging out.

It always seemed interesting and how the body works was something I was always curious about. I remembered back in high school a friend of mine had a seizure and we all stood there, not knowing what to do. At that point, there was the burning desire to know more,” Simone related.

When she completed her professional nursing programme, she rotated on the maternity ward but was only confined to general duties and was never allowed in the labour room. “I could remember asking a senior midwife: ‘Can I just see this delivery I’m the only one on duty,” and she took me in the labour room, that was one of the most amazing things I have ever seen, since then, I said to myself I have to do midwifery.”

That decision made by Simone proved to be more than a blessing to young mothers like myself. Even after five years, for Simone, it is as if she has never worked in her life since she genuinely enjoys what she does. This, I can attest to since she not only delivered me but did everything in her power to make me comfortable while helping me to finish the process as fast as possible with no hiccups, even though I was not the best patient to deal with.

“Just seeing those patients’ faces when you would have helped them usher their baby into the world, that is priceless, seeing them look at their babies with that love, it makes you just want to do more,” Simone explained as the reason she looks forward to going to work every day. “I love the fact that I can help others and go home feeling satisfied. I just love seeing people happy,” she added. What is most difficult about her job is comforting a mother who would have had a miscarriage or whose full-term baby has died.

MIDWIVES NEED MORE

Simone believes, however, as other midwives also related, that more should be done to encourage midwives since their jobs require bringing life into the world and doing so with the aim of reducing child mortality and maternal deaths; something that the Linden Hospital Complex has been successful at doing over a number of years. “We really work hard, we look out for our patients, we care for our babies, during the night shift we hardly get any rest, so I really think we need more.”

While Simone may have delivered my baby, my entire experience at the LHC throughout my nine months of pregnancy can be described as impressive. The nurses and midwives at the antenatal clinic must also be commended for a job well done. I remembered when I missed clinic days; midwife Melanie Norwick would call to find out why I was absent and tell me the importance of attending clinic. It is not every day that public servants are commended for performing their duties admirably and for this I say thank you!