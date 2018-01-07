EFFECTUATION OF THE TOBACCO CONTROL ACT A GREAT BOON

IN August 2017 the Tobacco Control Bill became Law and the Ministry of Public Health was given the responsibility of deciding on the commencement date on which the Law will become effective. The Law became effective on December 11, 2017, and the Regulations under the Act are being publicised among the business community. Such Regulations include the erection of “No Smoking” signs and the packaging and labelling of tobacco products.

The consumer community and the public as a whole applaud the enactment of the new Law and regard it with a feeling of relief. For it is now 20 years since the Tobacco Control Bill was drafted under the tutelage of the former Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy.

Dr Ramsammy personally had a missionary zeal and enthusiasm for controlling and severely limiting tobacco use in Guyana, and there were several members of the Ministry of Health who were fired with the same enthusiasm and commitment. But their efforts to have the Tobacco Control Bill become law were frustrated in one way or another to the great chagrin of consumers. Minister Lawrence’s efforts in successfully piloting the Bill through Parliament is therefore highly appreciated.

Tobacco was first used by the Amerindian people and strictly limited to religious ceremonial. Europeans adopted its use and Sir Walter Raleigh, the Elizabethan explorer and courtier who wrote the famous Discovery of Guiana was attributed to popularising it. It quickly became so popular that King James I felt constrained to write a counter-blast attacking tobacco and its use.

But despite the valiant efforts of King James and others, its use quickly became worldwide. Then just over a century ago, Science began to identify how harmful and dangerous to health tobacco usage was. It was found to be the cause of mouth cancer, kidney, heart and lung diseases and several other life-shortening ailments. Today, over seven million people die every year from tobacco use.

Tobacco use was also found to be economically harmful: Some of the workforce became ill or died prematurely thus affecting economic production and productivity. Large numbers had to be hospitalised causing an added burden to the public purse. Many others, the poorest, would spend their scarce funds on tobacco rather than on the welfare of their families, including education of their children. Premature tobacco deaths in a family often leave the survivors in penury.

The Tobacco Control Act is an event of positive social significance and the Ministry of Public Health are determined to make it effective. In this effort, they enjoy the full support of the World Health Organization (WHO) through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The Ministry intends to effectuate the Act in a gradual manner stretching over the entire year. Its first effort, beginning this month, is to meet the Tobacco Industry and reiterate to them that tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship is prohibited. The public is also looking forward to the publishing of the regulations affecting labelling and packaging of tobacco products. The Ministry would have to do this now since the Industry would have nine months to comply.

CROSQUE, the Caribbean Standards body, had put forth model tobacco control legislation with a large number of graphic illustrations in colour depicting diseases caused by tobacco use. These graphics were effective and occupied one of the two main faces of a cigarette box. Some of the Caribbean territories have already effectuated the use of these graphics by the tobacco industry. The Ministry of Health needs to give priority to have DEMTOCO, the main importer of cigarettes, conform. In the past, that company kept asking for more time to have the graphics done; the Ministry should, therefore, be alert to this possibility.

In passing, we may mention that DEMTOCO had complained of cigarettes being smuggled into the country and unfairly competing against them. With the cigarette boxes having the graphic warnings, smuggling would be more difficult and easier to stamp out.

The way in which the law will affect tobacco users is practiced and known worldwide: Smoking is prohibited in indoor public places, indoor workplaces, public transportation, and specified indoor places such as schools, health facilities and places for the commercial service of food and drink. This would help to protect others from second-hand smoke which is as dangerous as direct smoking.

There would be training for the implementation of the legislation including a comprehensive and continuing programme of sensitsation and education in respect of the dangers of tobacco use and the effectuation of the legislation.

Since the implementation of the Act will extend over a lengthy period, there is the ever-present danger that sloth, lethargy or non-performance could affect its effectuation. In the month of January, the Ministry should, therefore, publish its time-table and the first of its monthly reports.