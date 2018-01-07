Canje hire car driver busted with cannabis

A 23 year-old hire car driver of Burn Bush Dam, East Canje ,Berbice was on Saturday afternoon arrested by ranks of the Weldaad Police Station,West Coast Berbice after a large quantity of cannabis was found in his car .

According to the police , thirteen thousand, eight hundred grams of compressed cannabis was discovered in the man’s car following a chase.

A party of police commanded by an Assistant Superintendent was conducting a routine stop and search operation in the vicinity of the Weldaad Police Station when, around 1730h they observed a motorcar which was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road,on approaching , suddenly veered north into the Weldaad Back Street.

The vehicle was immediately pursued and detained; a search revealed seventeen taped parcels containing the illegal substance.

The driver is cooperating with investigators and is expected to appear in court on Monday ,charged with possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.