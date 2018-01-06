North West man among two killed at Mahdia by falling tree

Two miners met untimely deaths on Friday afternoon after they were crushed by a falling tree in the Euwang Backdam outside Mahdia.

Dead is 35-year old Sidney Hernandez , called “Siddo”, a former policeman of Hosororo Hill , North West District and his 39-year old employer , Kedar Ganesh.

The accident occurred around 1500hrs on Friday during heavy winds. Reports are that the men were “washing down” their operation at the time. Other workers were unaware they were dead until they discovered their lifeless bodies several hours later.

Police ranks from Mahdia journeyed into the area and were tasked with ferrying the men’s bodies overland and by boat.

The men’s bodies were later taken to the Mahdia hospital mortuary. It is the first mining related death for the year.