We object to commercial indoor gun range at Subryanville

Dear Editor

WE, residents of Subryanville, write to object to the development of a commercial Indoor Gun Range at Lot 2 & 4 Subryanville, Georgetown, Guyana.

Notice of this gun range was given in an advertisement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Stabroek News of 24 November, 2017. The proposal was in the name of Jules Singh. We understand that the EPA has concluded that there is no need for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The EPA did not indicate its capacity and methodology to evaluate the proposed design of indoor gun ranges to deal with noise pollution, disposal of any of the hazardous waste, and the security of the weaponry which could cause harm to human life.

Subryanville and the neighbouring Fraserville are not commercial zones. The infrastructure for drainage is fragile. Roads are narrow and made for residential use. Residents of Subryanville and Fraserville have suffered from flooding resulting from the damage caused by the construction and heavy usage of the infrastructure for commercial use.

We expect that all of the relevant agencies (Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Public Security, Mayor and City Council, CH&PA) will find or propose suitable alternative venues for the Indoor Gun Range. We, the residents through our civil agitation actions, have managed to get a written undertaking from the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission, an organisation which knowingly moved into our residential neighbourhood, that they will seek alternative accommodation before the expiry of their lease in 2018. Kindly note we are willing to take all necessary action should the covenants on our transports not be respected.

Regards

Aisha Fraites

Bonita Harris

Colin Cholmondely

Damian Fernandes

Elizabeth Deane-Hughes

Eva Rawana-Scott

Faye Clark

George Matthews

Dr Graham Scott

Jocelyne Josiah

Kevin Sears

Lianne Sears

Oncar Ramroop

Patricia Deen

Philip Fernandes

Sabine McIntosh

Sandra Fernandes

Stuart Hughes

Terence Solomon

Vidyaratha Kissoon