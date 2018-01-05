Six new radio licences issued

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) on Friday morning issued radio broadcasting licences to six new broadcasters , among them Chandra Narine Sharma and the National Media and Broadcasting Company publishers of the Kaieteur News.

Two Brothers, Pinnacle, Brutal Communications Inc., and Blackman and Sons also received radio licences.

Sharma said the approval to operate a radio station in Guyana comes after approximately 20 years after he first applied to the authorities to operate on the radio spectrum.

GNBA Board Chairman, Leslie Sobers, who presented the radio licences to the broadcasters, said the majority of the applicants had applied many years ago and their applications had been lingering in the system.

Once the requirements were met, he said, the Board approved the issuance of the radio licences.