11kg of cocaine seized in four-day operation

TEN persons, among them Colombians and Venezuelans were detained by the anti-narcotic agencies during a four- day operation earlier this week.

According to a release from the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), the joint- law enforcement and counter-narcotics operation which was conducted between January 1- 4, led to the arrest of the 10 individuals. They include one female and nine males; four of whom are Colombians, a Venezuelan and five Guyanese.

The items seized include in excess of 11 kilogrammes of cocaine, three speed boats with engines, a Toyota Axio Motor Car, 15 mobile phones and a quantity of foreign and local currency.

The currency includes US$87,134, Bs.F$1,081,605, COL$201,000, REAL$7,362 and GUY$82,820.

During the operation, the anti-narcotic agencies raided a residence at 288, Barrow Avenue Republic Park, East Bank Demerara ; a residence in the Pomeroon River and a camp located a short distance north east of the Moruca River mouth, near the Atlantic ocean.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participated in the operation. The Guyana Chronicle first reported earlier this week on the operation in the Waini River.

The bust comes on the heels of disclosures that a sum of G$285, 205, 817 worth of cocaine as well as G$11.7B worth of marijuana was seized by the authorities in 2017. Sources close to NANA revealed that for the same period, heroin valued at G$4, 806, 000 was also confiscated.