Terick Clarke and his inspiring ‘Journey’

FOR Terick Clarke better known as “Journey” the sky is the limit for this upstanding individual who comes from a family of singers.

This songwriter/singer is all about putting out ‘conscious’ music that people can relate to and he hopes he can with his newly released song titled ‘Band balling in the ghetto’.

The reggae/dancehall song is available on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon and all local music outlets and at Vizion Sounds recording Studio in Georgetown.

At 28, Clarke is the father of two but unmarried and is hoping to tie the knot in the near future but his real passion is songwriting as well as singing.

“I write music relating to what people want and I have been doing it for a few years now and I can safely say I have matured but am still learning; an experience I cherish and with writing one can only get better,” Clarke said.

Growing up in a Rastafarian household with many siblings Clarke said that he benefitted from a proper upbringing but was never really a ‘church boy’. The singer hails from a family of 56 siblings from his father’s side and seven siblings from his mother’s side, of which he is the youngest. He added that within his large family, he also has cousins who are singers themselves.

He is originally from Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara but presently resides at Non Pareil. The singer will be launching his new song “Baker Shop” which is dancehall soon.

These days when Clarke is not writing songs he is in the recording studio doing what he considers ‘his thing’, as he believes that singing brings out the best in him.

Clarke was nicknamed “Journey” by his peers and he has no problem with the name since he is of the opinion that the name represents the path that he navigates as he lives his life so the alias suits him just right.

For Clarke, music is life and for him, he has a long way to go and hr anticipates the strides he will make along the way.