Driver jailed for killing pensioner

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was on Thursday sentenced to four years jail for the recent fatal accident which claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman as she was crossing the Brickdam Public Road, Georgetown.

Kenneth Johnson of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown admitted that on January 2, 2018 at Brickdam Public Road he drove motor car PLL 2838 in a dangerous manner which caused the death of Jocelyn Joseph.

Johnson was also charged with using motor car PLL 2838 for the purpose of a hire car when he was licensed for private purposes. He was fined $10,000 or default four weeks jail.

The unrepresented man begged Joseph’s relatives for forgiveness as he explained that he is a grass cutter employed at the Cyril Potter College and works as a taxi driver at nights since he is the sole breadwinner for his family.

According to reports on the day in question about 04:30hrs Johnson was proceeding east along Brickdam Public Road allegedly at a fast rate, in anticipation of passing the stop light at the intersection of Winter Place since the light was reportedly showing “green” with a few second remaining and in the process struck down the pedestrian who was said to be crossing the road from south to north. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical personnel.

As a result of the impact the pedestrian was reportedly dragged about thirty-nine meters; the vehicle came to a halt some one hundred and fifty-eight meters from the point of impact as recorded by investigators.