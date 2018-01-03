President Granger meets Opposition Leader on judicial appointments

–Teaching and Judicial Service Commissions nominees also discussed
President David Granger today met with Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the appointment of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice .
During the meeting at State House , the two also discussed nominees for the Teaching and Judicial Service Commissions , the Ministry of the Presidency noted in a release.
The President’s delegation included Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Attorney General, Basil Williams. The Leader of the Opposition was accompanied by PPP/C Members of Parliament , Gail Teixeira and Priya Manickchand.
A release from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition noted that , in keeping with Article 127 (1) of the Constitution , which states that “the Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition “, the meeting agreed that the two leaders will meet again on February 7th, 2018 to follow up on the proposed names for appointment of the Chancellor and Chief Justice.