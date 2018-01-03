President Granger meets Opposition Leader on judicial appointments

–Teaching and Judicial Service Commissions nominees also discussed

President David Granger today met with Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the appointment of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice .

During the meeting at State House , the two also discussed nominees for the Teaching and Judicial Service Commissions , the Ministry of the Presidency noted in a release.

The President’s delegation included Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Attorney General, Basil Williams. The Leader of the Opposition was accompanied by PPP/C Members of Parliament , Gail Teixeira and Priya Manickchand.