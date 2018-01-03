Man who stole from his boss gets 18 months

A 28-year-old miner was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months’ jail by Magistrate Judy Latchman for stealing from his employer.

Derick Oudkerk admitted that between December 21, 2017 and December 31, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Mission, Madiha he stole a fuel pump, starter, six pails of diesel and a quantity of groceries valued $245,000, property of Sherwin Bernard.

The prosecutor told the court that Oudkerk was a miner employed by Bernard to work on his dredge. Between the dates in question Oudkert was left in charge of the operation while his employer was away and he stole the items mentioned.

The Magistrate sentenced Oudkerk to 18 months’ imprisonment.