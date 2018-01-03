Construction worker remanded on drugs charge

A 50-year-old construction worker was on Wednesday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for drug trafficking.

Malcom Garraway pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 29, 2017, at Pamela Landing, Potaro River, he had 1,119 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The magistrate remanded Garraway until January 9 when he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to reports, police, acting on information, raided the landing and found two parcels of cannabis in a haversack. Garraway reportedly confessed to the ownership of the drugs.