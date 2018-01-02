North West man dies in ATV accident

A North West District businessman may be may be among the country’s first road fatalities this year following an accident at Baramita on Monday night.

Dead is 24-year old Shurland Medas , popularly known in the area as “Sunny”.

Reports are that the father of two was riding home from a hangout spot on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) around 21:30hrs on Monday night when he lost control of the bike after riding into a hole.

Medas was flung onto the roadway . He reportedly sustained head and neck injuries and was rushed to the health center in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival.The accident occurred close to the Baramita Police Station.

Medas was well known in the area.His death occurred a few days shy of his 25th birthday.