A ROUTE 48 minibus bearing the number plate BSS 9594 careened into the trench parallel to Vlissingen Road on Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 19:15 hours.

Eyewitnesses told the Guyana Chronicle that the driver of the minibus was speeding south along Vlissingen Road when he lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of KFC.

The driver escaped unharmed, and seeing that there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident, no one was hurt.