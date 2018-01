Reports from Linden are that a 23-year old mother of one took a suicidal walk into the Demerara River on Old Year’s Day.

According to sources at Linden , Kenisha Schroeder was observed by persons walking along the river bank near the mining town on Old Year’s Day. A resident later observed the woman walking into the water.

The woman’s lifeless body floated up along the river bank around 19:00hrs on Monday.

A report was made to the Mackenzie Police Station.