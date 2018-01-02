La Grange man dies following New Year’s accident

A 24-year-old man is now dead after two hire cars collided on the Meer-Zorgen Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) during the wee hours of New Year’s morning .

Dead is Aslam Baksh of La Grange Old Road, WBD. He worked as a wash bay attendant in La Grange and was returning home when the accident occurred.

Four other persons were hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 02:15hrs on Monday and Baksh succumbed to his injuries at around 13:45hrs, the same day.

Reports are the driver of HC 7477 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the public road and the other motorcar, HB 4105 in which Baksh was travelling along with four others, was proceeding in the opposite direction . The two cars collided after one driver drove into the path of the other.

Following the collision Baksh along with the 42-year-old driver of the car he was travelling in, Vijay Bidoor, of Goed Fortuin, Amanda Rickyram, 28, of Unity Street, La Grange,Gobin Dannyram, 29, of 225 Goed Fortuin, and Diana Chand,19, of Cemetery Road, Georgetown were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

They were subsequently transferred to the GPHC. The 24-year-old driver of the other vehicle which was involved in the collision is in police custody assisting with investigations.

According to the dead man’s father Kadir Baksh, his only son was a father of five . He is expected to be buried on Wednesday following a post-mortem examination.