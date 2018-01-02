Guyanese woman fatally stabbed in New York

-Husbands commits suicide

In what was described as New York’s first murder of 2018, a Guyanese woman was fatally stabbed on Monday by her “abusive” husband in Queens , New York.

According to a report in the New York Daily News ,Stacy Singh, a 26-year-old mother of two small children, was stabbed repeatedly in the back and left face-down in the couple’s Richmond Hill home on 103rd Ave. near 113th St.

The woman’s abusive husband , Vinny Loknath , 46, later hanged himself from a tree in a city park.

Singh reportedly migrated from Guyana five years ago. She lived at Novar , Mahaicony before leaving these shores.

According to the report , the authorities in New York were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide after the bodies were discovered about three hours apart on New Year’s Day, police sources said.

A knife was found near Singh’s body when police arrived around 2 pm on New Year’s Day .

Loknath committed suicide just after 11 a.m. in Forest Park, about 1 1/2 miles from the murder scene, sources said. He was found hanging from a tree in the park.

Loknath “was very abusive to her,” said the dead woman’s brother-in-law Romain Shaw.

According to Shaw, Loknath was drinking heavily and using cocaine when family members gathered on New Year’s Eve at a Queens restaurant.

“He was so drunk, so very drunk,” said Shaw. “He always beat her up when he went home high.”

The report stated that a neighbour recounted that the couple fought constantly, recalling one incident that ended with the battered wife leaving their home in an ambulance.

“The cops are always there,” the neighbor said. “They were always having big fights. But she still came back to him.”

The couple had a 5-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter now left parentless.

The neighbour described Loknath as a construction worker often seen sitting on the front stoop of the house, smoking cigarettes and drinking beer.