Big cocaine bust in Waini River

…10 arrested, large amount of foreign currency seized

THE Joint Services have seized a large shipment of cocaine and arrested close to a dozen persons including foreigners during a major drug bust in the Waini River, top sources in the security have confirmed to this newspaper.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that the operation was launched during the weekend and intensified on Monday. So far reports suggest that thousands of dollars in foreign currency was seized and 10 persons were arrested among them Guyanese, Venezuelans and persons of other nationalities.

The M.V. Tamakay, a floating police station, is now permanently stationed at the mouth of the Waini River. It was in the Waini River some years ago when a suspected cocaine semi-submersible vessel was uncovered. This latest bust comes on the heels of disclosures that through their combined efforts the law enforcement agencies seized over $11B worth of cocaine for last year. Since coming into office the APNU+AFC government has strengthened inter-agency collaboration and has made significant gains in combatting narcotics.

Government also established the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), headed by Major General (ret’d) Michael Atherly who also heads the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

In its 2017 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report, the United States said the Government of Guyana cooperates closely with it but is limited by resource constraints and high levels of corruption in the country. The current administration elected in May 2015 has expressed a strong willingness to cooperate with the United States on drug control, extradition, and mutual legal assistance, and other international crime issues.

The report also states that the United States would welcome increased levels of cooperation with the Government of Guyana, to advance mutual interests against the threat of international drug trafficking. Guyana has shown strong interest in furthering collaboration under CBSI.

The United States looks forward to tangible progress on investigations, prosecutions, extraditions, security sector capacity enhancement, the engagement of at-risk communities, and enforcement of laws against money laundering and financial crimes.