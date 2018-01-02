Baramita youth dies after ATV ploughs into hole

A North West District (NWD) businessman is among the country’s first set of victims of road fatalities this year following an accident at Baramita on Monday night.

Dead is 24-year- old Shurland Medas , popularly known in the area as “Sunny”.

Reports are that the father of two was riding home from a hangout spot on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) around 21:30hrs on Monday, when he lost control of the bike after riding into a hole. The accident occurred close to the Baramita Police Station.

Medas reportedly was flung onto the roadway and sustained head and neck injuries. He was rushed to the health centre in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival Medas was well-known in the area. His death occurred a few days shy of his 25th birthday.