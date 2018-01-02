Gold Board appoints new General Manager

The board of directors of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) has appointed Ms Eondrene Thompson as new General Manager of the agency. Her appointment takes effect from January 1, 2018.

According to a release from the board ,Thompson, who was the substantive Finance Manager, has acted as General Manager (GM) since April 24, 2017 when Former General Manager , Lisaveta Ramotar, along with two other senior officers were sent on administrative leave.

The board of directors unanimously agreed that the GGB needs to proceed in a new direction under new leadership , the release said. “The board holds in high regard the integrity, skills, and commitment of Miss Thompson to positioning and leading the organization forward,” the board noted in a release.

The new GM has been at the Gold Board since March, 2010 after a 15-year-stint at the Bank of Guyana. She is a graduate of the University of Guyana and holds an Executive MBA in Executive Leadership from Liverpool John Moores University.

The contracts for the three officers sent on leave expired on December 31, 2017. Ramotar along with Deputy General Manager, Andrea Seelochan, and Legal/Compliance Officer, Suzanne Bullen were sent on leave as the police investigated suspected money laundering activities involving a gold dealer.

According to the GGB , in keeping with its visions of new direction and new leadership, the board of directors decided not to renew the contractual relationships.