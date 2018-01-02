Dookie removed from SWAT Commander post

COMMANDER of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Guyana Police Force, Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie, has been removed as head of that unit.

Dookie was reportedly busted with 30 cases of smuggled Johnnie Walker whiskey on Saturday night in a minibus . He was subsequently place under close arrest.

No replacement has been made to head the unit as senior officials of the force are meeting to decide on a name . Investigations into Saturday night’s incident are ongoing.

On Sunday , police in a release stated that Dookie and the driver were the only occupants of the minibus. According to initial reports, the senior officer indicated that there were 10 cases of whiskey in the minibus intended for usage at ‘a party.’

However, a search of the minibus revealed there were in fact 30 cases. They were all seized. Dookie, who is based at Police Headquarters in the city, was not permitted by his commanding officer to leave Georgetown.

The man and his relatives had disputed reports that he escaped from the custody of ranks of the Whim Police Station shortly after his arrest on Saturday night. The man’s wife claimed that he had asked the driver of the vehicle for a ride to Georgetown after which the vehicle was stopped by the police.

Two months ago Dookie took over responsibility of the SWAT unit. His predecessor was transferred after his service firearm and vehicle were allegedly stolen from him on October 2, 2017 while on the Industry Seawall, East Coast Demerara in the company of a female.