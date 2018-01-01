SWAT boss under close arrest

COMMANDER of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Guyana Police Force, Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie, is under close arrest after allegedly escaping from police custody.

Dookie was reportedly busted with 30 cases of smuggled Johnnie Walker whiskey on Saturday night and was being detained at the Whim Police Station, when he allegedly escaped.

The man’s relatives are disputing that the senior officer escaped , noting that he was released from custody by ranks of the Whim Police Station and is assisting with the investigation, while the driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling remains in custody.

The police in a release stated that Dookie and the driver were the only occupants of the minibus. According to initial reports, the senior officer indicated that there were 10 cases of whiskey in the minibus intended for usage at ‘a party.’

However, a search of the minibus revealed there were 30 cases. They were all seized. Dookie, who is based at Police Headquarters in the city, was not permitted by his commanding officer to leave Georgetown.

But in a WhatsApp message reportedly sent to his wife, Bhano Persaud, which was seen by the Guyana Chronicle, Dookie pleaded his innocence.

“I did not drive to avoid drinking and driving. I went up with public transportation and I learnt of my friend being in Berbice. I took a drop and was unaware of any illegal item being in the bus,” Dookie reportedly wrote to his wife.

According to that message, the driver of the bus took full responsibility and has cleared the SWAT boss of any illegality.

In her husband’s defence, Persaud, who is an employee of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that Dookie left home on Friday to attend a farewell in Berbice.

Persaud told this newspaper that it was she, who after speaking with the wife of the driver (name given), informed Dookie that their family friend was also in Berbice and he could solicit a drop back to Georgetown. The driver’s wife also works at GRA.

According to Persaud, after realising that her husband had not returned on Saturday night as discussed, she made contact with him and it was then he related to her what had happened. At the time, he was reportedly at the Whim Police Station.

Persaud alleged that Dookie was released Saturday night while their family friend (the driver) was detained. She said it was only until Sunday morning when he returned to the station, that he was placed under close arrest.

“The driver, who manages a bar in Georgetown, took responsibility but Dookie said he waiting to assist with the investigation,” she posited.

But when asked for her GRA colleague’s number to confirm the story told, Persaud then told this newspaper that her friend had no idea that her husband was in Berbice, and it was only until she called to inform her that their husbands had been taken into custody, that she found out he was there.

Upset that the case is being publicised, Persaud had to this to say: “I just want to ask the public when Dookie was present when Varswyck was killed no one mentioned him…When Royden was arrested… was he given credit? When my husband was away for weeks and months up Linden and Berbice… leaving his wife and three kids… was he given so much attention? Did anyone see to write a story… that’s how sick Guyana is!”

She added this must be payback for the more than 20 years of service he dedicated to the Guyana Police Force and the people of Guyana.

Two months ago, the current SWAT unit commander took over responsibility for that unit after his predecessor was transferred after a quantity of cocaine went missing from the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department.