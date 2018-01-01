Remain focused on nation-building, Harmon urges

FELLOW Guyanese, I am happy to bring warmest felicitations and greetings of love, peace, joy and best wishes for the New Year.

The Guyanese Christmas and year-end celebrations are like no other anywhere in the world with our deep traditions, religious practices, spirit of camaraderie, and good neighbourliness and I know that wherever you live, you are enacting our unique way of celebrating these events amongst yourselves and with your families, neighbours and friends.

At this time of goodwill we must reflect and give due recognition to our citizens for their efforts and contributions to national development and the greater good and welfare of the wider society.

In this regard, I wish to thank all of you who have in some way contributed to the development of our country and the fostering of our nationhood.

I know that many of you are willing and ready to do more for our country and I wish to assure you that our Government will continue to provide ways and means to enable you to do so in the New Year.

As for your Government, we have in just over one month, passed the mid-term of our Administration and we have spent the first half correcting the political fissures, social anomalies and economic imbalances in our society and to re-position our nation on a legitimate, balanced, viable and sustainable development trajectory on the basis of transparency and international best practices.

Our task has not been easy but with your assistance we have made significant progress.

The second half of our first term in office will see an intensification of our efforts to move this process along on the basis of social cohesion within our national green development strategy, even as we continue to nurture and promote a spirit of nationhood.

As we enter into a new year, it is customary for us to do some measure of stock taking.

As we so do, while things have not always been perfect, I am happy to report that our Government has worked assiduously to improve the lot of all of our people, especially our workers and senior citizens with such measures as increasing the minimum wage of public servants by over 50 per cent, or from $39,540 to $60,000, while Old Age Pensions and Public Assistance increased from $17,000 to $19,500 and $6,500 to $8,000 per month, respectively, from 2015 to 2018.

We have provided G$31B in financial support to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in order to prevent the total collapse of the sugar industry and to protect the livelihood of our sugar workers.

The sugar industry is not being closed but consolidated and all avenues will be explored to ensure its return to financial viability.

We are also working assiduously to improve our ability to engage you, our citizens in the diaspora; to enable you to: re-settle if you wish to; to make available your skills resources and talents; or just to visit and have fun.

To our citizens in the diaspora, as we reflect on the past year, we look with great hope and expectation in the New Year.

As you would have heard in the recent presentation of the 2018 Budget, there will be increases in Government spending in the areas of education, public infrastructure, public health, agriculture and public security.

There is also great expectation with regard to the emerging oil and gas sector which promises brighter prospects for our development. Therefore, we should not be distracted but remain focused on the task of nation-building, each of us committed to the task of achieving the good life.

A blessed and prosperous New Year to you all!