President Granger rings in New Year in church  

By -
0
779
Breaking the New Year in worship is a tradition that the President stays true to. (MoTP photo)

President David Granger , last evening , joined with the congregation at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church at Soesdyke on the  East Bank Demerara to ring in the New Year.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency , the Head of State was accompanied by his daughter, Ms. Afuwa Granger.

President David Granger and his daughter Ms. Afuwa Granger partaking in Communion at the New Year’s Eve service at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church. (MoTP photo)

 

President David Granger is greeted by Reverend Clarence Narain.(MoTP photo)
SHARE
Previous articleBetter year for Guyana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR