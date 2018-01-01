Photographer robbed

Well-known photographer, Paul Kandasammy, was on Friday relieved of $163,000 and a gold chain valued $600,000 by two robbers on a motorcycle on Friday.

The robbery occurred while the 37-year-old was walking alone along Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the National Cultural Centre.

Reports indicate that one of the bandits dismounted the motorcycle and pointed a gun at Kandasammy who did not hesitate to hand over his valuables.

The photographer reportedly threw the cash on the ground and the gunmen picked it up. Not satisfied, the gunman ripped off his (Kandasammy) gold chain and calmly escaped on the motorcycle.