Passport, Immigration Office for Linden by June 2018

RESIDENTS of Linden and surrounding communities in Region 10 will soon benefit from a $30M Passport and Immigration Office.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix; Regional, Chairman of Region 10, Renis Morian and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Presidency, Abena Moore, on Saturday turned the sod to mark the start of construction of the new office.

The office will be located at Lot 43 Mackenzie, Linden on the right side of the Demerara River.

During brief remarks, Minister Felix noted that the 2,000 square foot building, when completed, will be the fulfillment of a promise made by the Coalition Government to decentralise immigration services.

“This Government is delivering to its people, not just on promises but on making their lives better by bringing services out of Georgetown to where they are. To remove the need to be lining up and delays,” Minister Felix said.

Minister Felix highlighted that the office will begin to process other services such as birth and death registry, among others.

He noted the improvements made within the immigration sector over the past two years and added that the Government is in the process of digitising all of its services, including the immigration department.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian said the construction of the office is a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to bring infrastructural development to the regions of Guyana.

“It will remove a lot of stress and hassle from residents, especially those coming from Kwakwani and soon we might have a sub-office in the Upper Demerara/Upper-Berbice area.”

According to Morian, 15 years ago, residents made the call for such an investment into the region and “today it has been answered.”

Outgoing Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland who expressed satisfaction, noted that “This was something that I was pushing for and as I am leaving I am happy to see it taking place upon my leaving.”

June 2018 is the date set for completion of the new passport and immigration office. The current office is being housed in the Linden, NIS building.

Recently, there was another sod-turning exercise in Fort Ordnance, Canjie Berbice for the construction of a passport office at that location. Additionally, offices will be constructed in Regions Two, Seven and Eight. (DPI)