Inmate tries to smuggle narcotics into prison

A PRISONER was on Saturday apprehended as he attempted to smuggle narcotics into the Timehri Prison.

Superintendent Mahendra Singh and ranks of the Timehri Police Station made the bust on the prisoner, identified as 36-year-old Ramanand Latchman.

According to reports, the inmate, who was working in the prison garden, was seen behaving in a suspicious manner and a check on him found he was in possession of narcotics.

Also on Saturday, a team of policemen from the Timehri Police Station, acting on intelligence, arrested two 16 -year-old boys and a 21-year-old man of Hyde Park, Timehri, with 1500 grammes of cannabis stuffed in a haversack.

The men were busted at Cemetery Road, Hyde Park, Timehri. They are expected to be changed soon.