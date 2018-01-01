GDF approves 594 promotions

COMMANDER-in-CHIEF, President David Granger has approved the promotions of 35 officers and 559 other ranks with effect from January, with two ranks being promoted with effect from January 1, 2017.

Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, who made the announcement, said the promotions were made in accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977.

Heading the list of promotion of officers is substantive Major Michael Shahoud, who was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, along with three other majors.

Five captains were promoted to the rank of major while two acting and 19 Second Lieutenants were promoted to substantive Lieutenants.

Acting Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Travis Morgan was promoted to substantive Lieutenant (Coast Guard) and headed the Coast Guard promotion list, while substantive Captain, Althea Stuart, who was promoted to the rank of major, was the only officer promoted from the Guyana People’s Militia.

Acting Warrant Officer Class 2, Eteki Stuart, headed the list of Other Ranks promotion, while substantive Petty Officer, Everette Tudor, of the Coast Guard was promoted to Senior Petty Officer, while acting Staff Sergeant, Mark Bovell of the Guyana People’s Militia was confirmed in his rank.

At the Coast Guard, 62 ratings were promoted to new ranks while 41 were confirmed in their present ranks; totalling 103.

The Guyana People’s Militia Promoted 58 soldiers to new ranks while confirming 12 in their present ranks. The other 386 represented 229 newly-promoted and 157 confirmed in their present ranks in the regular Force.

The Chief-of-Staff, officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend congratulations to all of the newly-promoted officers and ranks.