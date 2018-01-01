Businesswoman trailed from bank, robbed

A 53-year-old businesswoman of New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was robbed of her valuables on Saturday in Cummings Street, Georgetown, by armed CG bandits.

Reports indicate that after visiting a bank on the East Bank Demerara where she withdrew a large sum of cash, the businesswoman drove to a salon on Cummings Street, Georgetown.

Upon arrival there, the robbers stopped behind her car and one of the suspects dismounted the motorcycle with a gun and approached her.

He pointed the gun at her and demanded she hands over her brown shoulder bag that contained cash, valuables and ID and Bank cards.

Fearful for her life, the woman surrendered her bag to the robber, who then returned to the motorcycle and escaped.

Police are investigating the robbery.