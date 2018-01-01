Better year for Guyana

— in 2018, says President Granger in New Year address

THE United Nations (UN) is expected to uphold its commitment to bring a peaceful resolution to the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy, President David Granger said in his New Year address to the nation.

“We signified, in the year 2016, that the year 2017 would be spent in setting the settlement of the unlawful and unreasonable claims to our country’s territory on a definite course. The United Nations Secretary-General, in 2018, is expected to discharge his commitment to setting that course in a manner consistent with justice and international law,” the President said.

He added: “We shall continue to defend every ‘blade of grass’ of our homeland. We shall never cede a centimetre of territory or compromise a tittle of sovereignty.”

In 2015, Guyana lobbied the then United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to take steps toward a resolution of the controversy, using an option from the menu in the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

According to Article IV of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, if the controversy is not resolved following the selection of one of the means of peaceful settlement, “The Secretary-General of the United Nations shall choose another of the means stipulated in Article 33 of the Charter of the United Nations and so on until the controversy has been resolved, or until all the means of peaceful settlement there contemplated have been exhausted.”

In 2016, as a consequence of a stalemate on the matter, outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon agreed with his successor, António Guterres, to continue to use the Good Offices Process until the end of 2017 as a means of arriving at a settlement.

According to the mandate of the Personal Representative Dag Halvor Nylander, “If, by the end of 2017, the secretary-general concludes that no significant progress has been made toward arriving at a full agreement for the solution of the controversy, he will choose the International Court of Justice as the next means of settlement, unless the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela jointly request that he refrain from doing so.”

A BETTER LIFE FOR ALL

The President also said Guyana is changing for the good.

“We are promoting the good life for all. We are reducing divisions and maximising cohesion. We are protecting our patrimony, pursuing economic prosperity, promoting respect for national institutions and providing better public services and improved human safety,” he assured.

He further recommitted his government to working with all sectors and strata of society to improve the country’s political culture and promote inclusiveness.

“We must repudiate vulgarity. We must rebuke those who abuse our public institutions and reject the poisonous politics of the past,” he urged.

He assured too that his government will continue to work to eradicate the inequalities and disabilities which foster destitution and discrimination.

“We are creating a more equal society – one with greater opportunities and a higher quality of life for all.”

The President also used the opportunity to once again extend open arms of friendship to all political parties, social organisations and religious groups to work collaboratively for the good of the society.

GREATER SOCIAL PROTECTION

“We shall continue to work to provide greater social protection for everyone, particularly our women, children, the elderly and persons in difficult circumstances. We did increase the minimum wage for the lowest-paid state employees by nearly 50 per cent; we increased Old-Age Pensions by almost 50 per cent; we increased social assistance by 27 per cent, all in only 30 months. We will ensure that the disadvantaged are protected,” President Granger said.

In 2018, local government organs will continue to be empowered under this Administration, allowing for communities/villages across the country to be consistently improved.

“Local democracy will be renewed in local and municipal elections in 2018,” he reassured, while adding that “We declared three new ‘capital towns’ last year to expedite enterprise and economic development in their respective regions by increasing investment and generating employment.”

He also said that the surge in agro-processing, artisanal manufacturing and cottage industries seen in the regional agricultural and commercial exhibitions is evidence of the green shoots of healthy grass-root economic growth.

The economies of hinterland, rural, riverine communities and villages, the President said, will continue to be strengthened through support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Young people, through the new Guyana Youth Corps, will be receiving training in skills to convert their ideas and energy into economic enterprises. We will work with workers in all industries – especially bauxite, sugar and timber – to seek access to alternative employment.

“We shall continue to work towards making the country safer for all by improving citizens’ security. Security sector reform being undertaken with support from our international partners, aims at creating safer communities and protecting the people from transnational threats such as illegal narcotics-, firearms- and people-trafficking,” the President further assured.

He said his government is building a country in which everyone can be safe.

“We shall continue to improve the delivery of public services by ensuring that citizens have easier access to education, electricity, health, housing, information, recreation, sanitation, sports and pure water supply services,” he added.

“Life is getting better, year by year,” President Granger assured, while noting that “Guyanese have lots of reasons to feel good about their homeland in 2018!”