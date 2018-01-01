Bath Settlement man dies in Old Year’s Day accident

An alleged speeding minibus driver is in custody assisting with investigations into a fatal accident which occurred about 18:30hrs on Old Years Day on the Bath Settlement Public Road,West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is 39 year-old Laikram Singh of 175 Block “D” Bath Settlement,WCB. He was struck down whilst in the process of crossing the road from the southern to northern side of the roadway.

The police noted that Singh was picked up in an unconscious state and was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police , the minibus bearing registration BVV 2961 and which was driven by a 25-year-old resident of Belladrum Village,WCB was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road reportedly at a very fast speed when the pedestrian who was alleged to have suddenly began crossing the road ,ended up in the path of the vehicle.

Singh’s body is presently at the Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

The police noted that the minibus driver has passed a breathalyzer test.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.