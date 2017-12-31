Year in Review

Hundreds of Guyanese turned up in front of City Hall on multiple occasions to protest the Parking Meter agreement between City Hall and Smart City Solutions

THE year 2017 has certainly brought with it lots of ups, downs and surprises all around the world and Guyana was no exception. As we usher in the New Year, we look back on some of the most memorable moments of 2017 and hope that 2018 will bring positivity, success and happiness for the people of Guyana.

