President appoints four new senior counsel

PRESIDENT David Granger has appointed four long-serving legal practitioners senior counsel with effect from January 1, 2018.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), the four persons are Attorneys–at-law Kalam Azad Juman Yassin, Fitz Le Roy Peters, Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Josephine Whitehead.

According to the MoTP, the President made the appointments “having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession and with confidence in their knowledge of the law.”

In January this year, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine legal luminaries to the status of senior counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually, the MOTP noted.

Pollard was admitted to practise in 1987, and is attached to the law firm, Hughes, Fields and Stoby.

Yassin, a former chief magistrate, was admitted to the English Bar in 1970 and the Guyana Bar a year later. He was appointed chief magistrate in 1992 and served in that capacity for five years following which he returned to private practice. He has been actively involved in sports over the years.

Whitehead, who holds British and Guyanese nationalities, has been in the field of law since 1979. She has practised here as well as in England and has been active in the sporting arena and in environmental conservation.

Currently, she holds the positions of Director of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic, and Vice–Chair of the non-governmental organisation (NGO), Help and Shelter.

A former clerk of the Deeds Registry in the late 1960s, Peters was admitted into practice in 1981.

He has served extensively at the Attorney General’s Chambers and is a member of the Linden Legal Aid Centre.