Man leaps to death from Diamond overpass

A 40-year-old-man succumbed from head injuries he received after jumping off the overpass at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday.

Navin Surujpaul of Time Square, Grove, EBD, about 15:30 hrs jumped off the overpass after he was allegedly chased out from the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital.

According to an eyewitness, after the man was reportedly chased from the hospital, he crossed the road and went up the eastern stairway into the lower platform of the overpass and jumped.

Construction workers who were busy on the other side of the road noted that there were several safety measures in place but Surujpaul removed them.

One of the workers noted that the man was seen shouting before taking the deadly jump. A source said hospital staffers were alerted but they took a while to arrive despite being not far away from the scene.

The man was picked up in an unconscious state and succumbed while receiving treatment.

The family of Surujpaul said he was an alcoholic and a drug abuser. The overpass is days away from being handed over to the government and being declared open to the public.