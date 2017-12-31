205 junior police officers promoted

SOME 205 junior officers have been elevated to ranks such as sergeant, lance corporal and corporal, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine made the announcement during his New Year’s message on Friday.

“As we reflect on the year 2017, all of which is known, let us remember first and foremost that ours is an onerous calling, which has been fulfilled to general satisfaction, notwithstanding the numerous demands, and challenges we faced, in particular by those amongst us who tarnished the image of this institution and brought it into disrepute,” said Ramnarine.

He said it is important for the ranks to improve the quality of service of the force since they have already made “great” strides in solving serious and other crimes.

The year ahead, he said, will include greater demands for police service and their professionalism must be compatible.

“I have no doubt that with increased human and other resources, those increased expectations for our masters and other key stakeholders will be met to satisfaction, and in this regard I urge that we each make that special resolve to improve individually and collectively, in pursuit of the objectives of the force,” Ramnarine said.

This year, he noted that the force had its fair share of challenges and successes, and on that score, he praised the ranks for their support.

“I sincerely thank you, each and every one and our supporting elements, high and low, for affording me your full support, throughout,” Ramnarine said.

Those promoted were reminded that with promotion comes greater responsibility and increased expectations.

The under-mentioned promotions include corporal to sergeant, lance corporal and constable to corporal and constable to lance corporal approved by the acting commissioner with effect from December 31, 2017.

Corporals promoted to sergeant are: Corporal Whyte, Corporal Sullivan, Corporal Miller, Corporal Noble, Corporal Price, Corporal Williams, Corporal Williams, Corporal Inniss, Corporal Whittington, Corporal Sampson, Corporal Sawh, Corporal Cordis, Corporal Nicholas, Corporal Wilson, Corporal Wickham, Corporal Wellington, Corporal Duke, Corporal Brummell-Matthews, Corporal Hutson, Corporal Sober, Corporal Jones, Corporal Edwards, Corporal Mc Pherson, Corporal Johnson, Corporal Williams, Corporal Chattergoon, Corporal Roberts, Corporal Barker, Corporal July, Corporal Langevine, Corporal Chase, Corporal Newman, Corporal Fraser, Corporal Archibald, Corporal Clement-Nurse, Corporal Mahendranauth Persaud, Corporal N. Deonarin, Corporal Neville Mitchell and Corporal Sorzano.

Lance corporals and constables who were promoted to corporal are Corporal Barker, L/Corporal Benn, L/Corporal Hansraj, L/Corporal Grant, L/Corporal Moseley, L/Corporal Lewis, L/Corporal Gurrick, L/Corporal Valentine, L/Corporal Duncan, L/Corporal Rampersaud, L/Corporal Beckles, L/Corporal Lyttle, L/Corporal Singh, L/Corporal Budhnarine, L/Corporal Harris, L/Corporal Sheckle, L/Corporal Easton, L/Corporal Benjamin, L/Corporal Hardy, L/Corporal Haney, L/Corporal Rebai, L/Corporal Benjamin, L/Corporal Mc Koy, L/Corporal Fraser, L/Corporal Monasingh, L/Corporal Gray, L/Corporal Williams, L/Corporal Doris, L/Corporal Holder, L/Corporal Jadunandan, L/Corporal Crawford-Fraser, L/Corporal Kertzious, L/Corporal Chapman, L/Corporal Wilkinson, L/Corporal Melville, L/Corporal Beresford, L/Corporal Fraser, L/Corporal Kellman, L/Corporal Mc Donald, L/Corporal Mohamed, L/Corporal Duke, L/Corporal Fraser, L/Corporal Sinclair, Constable Jacobs, Constable Durant, Constable Jameer, Constable Harry, Constable Farley, Constable Scott, Constable Gordon, Constable Thomas, Constable Thompson, Constable Hemerding, Constable Jacobs, Constable Rodney, Constable Goodluck, Constable Carroll, Constable Singh, Constable Leacock, Constable Gray, Constable Murphy, Constable Gibson, Constable Thomas, Constable Mohamed, Constable Jordan, L/Corporal Ramroop, L/Corporal Yaw, L/Corporal Sandy, L/Corporal Norton, L/Corporal Niles, Constable Thom, Constable Jones, Constable Lennox Barclay, Constable Kester Croal, Constable John Springer, Constable Tony George, Constable Rajendra Paul, Constable Terrence Smith, Constable Vernon Patoir, Constable Clayton Vanhersel and Constable Michael Williams.

Constables who were promoted to lance corporal are Constable London, Constable Singh, Constable Bobb, Constable Archer, Constable Williams, Constable Fernandes, Constable Fraser, Constable Springer, Constable Campbell, Constable Sealey, Constable Anderson, Constable Benjamin, Constable Charles, Constable Wayne, Constable Ward, Constable Stewart, Constable Edwards, Constable Humphrey-Patterson, Constable Dennan, Constable Edmonds, Constable Mc Pherson, Constable Ashby, Constable Niles, Constable Downer, Constable Mc Pherson, Constable D’Oliveira, Constable James, Constable Mentore, Constable Neblett, Constable Tyrell, Constable James, Constable Welch, Constable Cameron, Constable Cort, Constable Samuels, Constable Ashby, Constable Grenville, Constable Retemiah, Constable Haynes, Constable Carruthers, Constable Sam, L/Corporal Burnett, L/Corporal Ashley, Constable Adams, Constable Smith, Constable Daniels, Constable Lewis, Constable George, Constable Ali, Constable Cort, Constable Spencer, Constable Chapman, Constable Roberts, Constable Benjamin, Constable Barrat, Constable Brutus, Constable Forde, Constable Persaud, Constable Browne, Constable Smith, Constable Alleyne, Constable Kerr, Constable Pickering, Constable Johnson, Constable Bourne, Constable Hakim, Constable Haynes, Constable Tenassee, Constable Nankishore, Constable Cummings, Constable Johnson, Constable Belle, Constable Browne, Constable Duncan, Constable Moore, Constable Bailey, Constable Newark, Constable Williams, Constable Hyman, Constable Black, Constable Success, Constable Angus, Constable Dutchin and Constable Leitch.