Three charged with aiding, abetting

THREE men were on Friday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Leron Daly for stealing $16.6M worth in gas.

Nicholas Rampersaud and Andrew Garnett were jointly charged for stealing 73,000 meters of gas valued $16.6M, property of Derwayne Bess, between October 13 and November 20 at Water Street, Georgetown.

The duo denied the charge.

David Gomes was charged with receiving the 73,000 meters in gas from the duo between October 13 and November 20 at Water Street, Georgetown, knowing that it was stolen or unlawfully obtained. Gomes, too, denied this change.

Rampersaud was separately charged for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mahadeo Mathura. He denied this charge.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris opposed bail, citing the large amount of money involved.

Magistrate Daly remanded the men until February 7, 2018.